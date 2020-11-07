US Election 2020: Joe Biden Is Now President-Elect Of The United States

joe biden president elect 1 PA Images

Joe Biden has won the race to become the next President of the United States.

Barack Obama’s 77-year-old former vice president won a prolonged battle to become the 46th President of the United States, after votes continued to trickle in days after the election took place on November 3.

Pennsylvania – Biden’s home state – eventually proved to be the winning factor, placing Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold required to enter the White House.

Joe Biden PA Images

As reported by NBC News, Biden managed to obtain 273 Electoral College votes in his home state after winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electors.

Biden, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, will turn 78 this month, and will be the oldest person ever to be elected as US president.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president on January 20, and is expected to make an address to the nation this evening.

Biden reached the magical 270 mark in the Electoral College following an extraordinary election battle that lasted for most of the week, after he managed to take his home state despite trailing in the early period.

On November 3, Trump looked to take a big lead as the walk-in votes at polling stations began to accumulate in his favour.

However, as the votes continued to get counted into the night, it seemed like Biden would be able to narrow the gap. Indeed, the following day saw vote numbers slashed to a few percent difference.

As the day went on, Biden, who was lagging for most of the opening 24 hours, had now taken leads in several races, which saw him declared the winner of states like Wisconsin and Michigan, after Trump secured key states such as Texas and Florida.

Joe Biden PA Images

The reason for Biden’s perceived slow start and strong finish was largely down to the disparity between mail-in ballots and in-person voting.

Trends suggest that the majority of those casting their vote by post were Democrats, whereas Republicans tended to turn up to stations, since Trump repeated the unfounded claim that voting by mail was corrupt and would result in voter fraud and suppression.

Following Biden’s resurgence, Trump came out and declared that he would take the election result to the Supreme Court.

‘They are finding Biden votes all over the place – in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!’ he tweeted, along with comments claiming they were trying to ‘make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear’.

With postal votes trickling in and the Democrat’s numbers rising in a number of states for more than two days, Biden waited for that vital win in Pennsylvania and when it finally came in, it provisionally gave him the Electoral College points and victory he sought.

Biden, tweeted out his confidence in ‘a victory for the American people’.

‘I’m confident that we will emerge victorious. But this will not be my victory alone. It will be a victory for the American people,’ he wrote.

Former California Senator Kamala Harris will act as Biden’s vice president, making her the first Black-Indian woman to reach the White House on the presidential ticket.

As we know, this isn’t the first experience of the highest office in the land for Biden, having served as VP to President Obama over two terms, between 2009 and 2017.