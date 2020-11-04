US Formally Exits Paris Agreement That Aimed To Stop Climate Change Mike Williams

The United States has now officially withdrawn from the Paris Agreement as of today, November 4.

The move comes 12 months after the Trump administration announced that it would be removing the United States of America from the global agreement, which has the goal of preventing the planet from warming more than 2°C.

The White House put the wheels in motion exactly a year ago, after the administration claimed it was an ‘unfair economic burden’ on the country.

With 189 countries forming the alliance to battle the ongoing devastation and irreparable damage emissions are doing to the planet, Trump’s government deemed it too much, despite the only requirements being that each participating country sets its own targets for greenhouse gas reduction.

carbon dioxide emissions PA Images

And now, as reported by AP, the US has formally exited the agreement.

Under the terms of the accords, each nation is required to accurately report the progress of their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While the rules don’t seem too taxing, the Trump administration opted to withdraw following concerns over the effect it would have on American businesses.

The Paris accord aims to keep average global temperatures well below the 2°C (3.6°F) mark, ideally no more than 1.5°C (2.7° F), compared to pre-industrial levels.

With six more nations signing up to the programme in recent months, it’s a damning message that the US sends to the world in terms of its willingness to cooperate on environmental goals. It must be noted, however, that while the US has distanced itself from any collective efforts on a federal level, American states, cities, and businesses do conduct their own initiatives.

Climate change Fossil Fuels PA

Now, the US’s absence from a pact it joined five years ago under the Obama administration means it will be more difficult to measure aims and results with other nations.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has said that if he were elected, he would be in favour of rejoining the initiative.