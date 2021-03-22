US Has Secret Evidence Of UFOs Breaking Sound Barrier Without A Sonic Boom

Fox News/US Department of Defense

The former director of National Intelligence says the US has evidence of ‘unexplainable phenomenons’ breaking the sound barrier without a sonic boom.

John Ratcliffe, who served as the country’s top intelligence official under Donald Trump, said the sightings will be revealed to the general public in a new declassified report later this year.

Advert 10

‘When we talk about sightings, we’re talking about objects that have been seen by the navy or Air Force pilots or have been picked up by satellite imagery that, frankly, engage in actions that are difficult to explain, movements that are hard to replicate that we don’t have the technology for,’ he said.

Ratcliffe made the comments in an appearance on Fox News yesterday, March 19.

He said that over the years, the US has made many observations are that ‘difficult to explain’.

Advert 10

‘Frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,’ he said, adding that there is evidence of objects ‘travelling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom’.

The creation of the report was ordered under Donald Trump’s $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which he signed into law in December 2020. As part of the US Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2021 Intelligence Authorization Act, the department was given 180 days to produce a report detailing ‘unidentified aerial phenomena.

US Department of Defense

‘In short, things we are observing are difficult to explain. We look for plausible explanations for what can cause these disturbances, we wonder whether our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit further down the road than we thought,’ Ratcliffe said.

Advert 10

‘But there are instances where we don’t have good explanations for things we have seen. These sightings are from all over the world, and it’s not just a pilot or satellite, usually its multiple sensors picking up these things,’ he added.

In April 2020, the Pentagon released three videos showing ‘unidentified aerial phenomena‘, one from 2004 and two from 2015. They show objects moving at an extremely fast pace and rotating, however, officials could not confirm what the objects are or where they came from.

US Department of Defense

In August, an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was established to investigate the sightings.

Advert 10

‘The mission of the task force is to detect, analyse and catalogue Unidentified Aerial Phenomena that could potentially pose a threat to US national security,’ the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Speaking to Fox News, Ratcliffe said it will be ‘healthy’ for the public to know as much as possible, and that he had tried to get the information ‘out’ during his time in office but couldn’t get it unclassified quickly enough.