US Records Highest-Ever Number Of Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day PA

The United States recorded its highest-ever number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Friday, November 27 – just one day after Thanksgiving.

There were more than 205,557 new recorded cases of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which provides daily statistics on coronavirus across the world. There were also 1,404 coronavirus-related deaths.

Advert 10

As cases spiral, the US continues to have the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, with experts warning that this could rise even further during the winter as people move outdoor gatherings inside.

PA Images

They also expect figures to jump sharply after the Thanksgiving holiday, which is closely followed by the Christmas period.

‘We will not get a reprieve because then Christmas comes and then New Year comes,’ Rush University Medical Center’s Dr. Meeta Shah told CBS News. ‘So, if we’re just stacking surge upon surge upon surge, I am significantly worried about that.’

Advert 10

Controlling the spread of the virus in the US has proven difficult, especially as the large majority of states are not currently implementing any stay-at-home orders.

Those states that have issues restrictions include only California, New Mexico, and Ohio.

US Hits Record Daily High Of More Than 140,000 Coronavirus Cases PA Images

In Los Angeles, public and private gatherings with anyone outside of the same household have been banned, though religious services and protests can still take place.

Advert 10

Elsewhere in the country, San Antonio, Texas has attempted to slow the spread of the virus with the introduction of a 10pm curfew.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma State Department of Health said it will allow asymptomatic nurses who tested positive for the virus to continue working, due to staff shortages.

But this was met with concern by the state’s Nursing Association.

Pfizer makes vaccine possible for COVID 19 PA Images

Advert 10

‘Asymptomatic COVID-positive nurses are still contagious,’ the association’s CEO Jane Nelson told News 9. ‘They could pass the disease, the virus onto others, so we feel this policy puts others at risk.’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, December 1, to fast track a potential coronavirus vaccine.

At the beginning of this month, Pfizer announced it had developed a vaccine that is now deemed to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19. Since then, US company Moderna has also announced a vaccine that’s equally as effective.