US Set To Force Teenage Girls To Register For Military Draft

The US’s plans to force 18-year-old women to register for the military draft has sparked a debate over gender equality.

The decision, which is an amendment to the federal defence budget, would mean that anyone between the age of 18 to 25 would have to make themselves available to fight in future wars.

There has not been a military draft in the US since the Vietnam War, and senior Pentagon officials are opposed to the idea of reintroducing one.

The ​Senate National Defense Authorization Act was approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee last week, and will see the word ‘male’ dropped from the 1948 Military Selective Service Act. Five Republican senators opposed the move.

While there is not male draft as such, young men still have to register for the Military Selective Service System. In not doing so, they could be penalised, such as not receiving financial aid from college schemes.

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who voted against conscripting young women, said, ‘Our military has welcomed women for decades and are stronger for it. But America’s daughters shouldn’t be drafted against their will.’

He continued:

I opposed this amendment in the committee, and I’ll work to remove it before the defence bill passes.

Ria Tabacco Mar, director of women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, said, ‘The requirement that only men, but not women, register for the draft is one of the last examples of overt sex discrimination written into our federal law. Like many laws that appear to benefit women, men-only registration actually impedes women’s full participation in civic life.’

She concluded, ‘It reflects an outmoded view that, in the event of a draft, women’s primary duty would be to the home front.’

The change still has to pass Congress, however, and Democrats control both chambers.

Josh Hawley, a Republican senator from Missouri voted against the plan. He explained, ‘It’s one thing to allow American women to choose this service, but it’s quite another to force it upon our daughters, sisters, and wives. Missourians feel strongly that compelling women to fight our wars is wrong and so do I.’

The ban on women serving in combat roles was lifted by the US military in 2013, and a study into whether women should be drafted was later set up by the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service.

The National Commission on Military, National and Public Service later stated that is was ‘a necessary and fair step’ to include women in the draft, and that it would ‘make it possible to draw on the talent of a unified nation in a time of national emergency’.

Last year, President Joe Biden said, ‘The United States does not need a larger military, and we don’t need a draft at this time. I would, however, ensure that women are also eligible to register for the Selective Service System so that men and women are treated equally in the event of future conflicts.’

If the legislation goes through, it would come into effect one year after the enactment of the new law.