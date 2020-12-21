US State Capitol Removes Statue Of Confederate General Robert E. Lee PA Images

The US Capitol has removed the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from inside its building.

The statue, which had stood in the Capitol for 111 years will be relocated to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

In a statement earlier today, members of Congress said the removal of the statue is a ‘historic and long-overdue moment for our Commonwealth’.

‘The Robert E. Lee statue honors a legacy of division, oppression, and racism — a dark period in the history of our Commonwealth and our country. There is no reason his statue should be one of the two representing Virginia in the US Capitol,’ US representatives, Donald McEachin and Jennifer Wexton, said.

PA

The removal comes after the Commission for Historical Statues in the US Capitol selected a statue of Barbara Rose Johns to take its place on December 16.

In 1951, Johns, who was 16-years-old at the time, led 450 of her peers in a two-week long strike against racial inequality at her school in Virginia.

‘We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,’ Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia said.

He added:

The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.

Following the Black Lives Matter protests across the country in June, speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, called for 11 statues depicting Confederate leaders to be removed from the Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

In a separate statement today, she said: ‘The halls of Congress are the very heart of our Democracy, and the statues within the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans.’

She said she was working hard to remove other ‘symbols of hate in the Capitol’ and across the US.

‘The Congress will continue our work to rid the Capitol of homages to hate, as we fight to end the scourge of racism in our country. There is no room for celebrating the bigotry of the Confederacy in the Capitol or any other place of honor in our country,’ she added.