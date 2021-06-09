US Support For Gay Marriage At Record High Of 70%
Support for gay marriage among those in the US has reached a record high of 70%.
This is as per Gallup’s most recent annual Values and Beliefs poll, which was carried out from May 3-18.
Gallup reports that this is part of a consistent upward trend as documented over the past quarter of a century. In the first poll, conducted back in 1996, just 27% of Americans supported same-sex marriage.
A majority was reached for the very first time in 2011.
This latest boost in support is reportedly driven largely by changing views among Republicans, a party that has consistently shown to be the least in favour of gay marriage.
This is the first year that Republicans have shown majority support for this issue, with 55% being in favour.
Furthermore, older American adults, once regarded as hold-outs in support of gay marriage, are now said to have similar views as young adults on this issue. A reported 84% of young adults, 72% of middle-aged adults, and 60% of older adults stated that they were in favour of same-sex marriage.
As per Gallup:
Once opponents of legalization, Republicans have mostly come to back it. Court and legislative challenges to the legal status of same-sex marriage have simmered down since the Supreme Court issued its decision.
[…] Gallup’s trend illustrates that Americans’ views can shift in a relatively short time span, creating a new consensus — even as polarization on other measures intensifies.
In 2015, the US Supreme Court declared same-sex marriages legal in every US state following the landmark civil rights case Obergefell v. Hodges, with Justice Anthony Kennedy giving the following statement at the time:
No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were.
As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves.
Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.
Democrats have consistently shown themselves to be in strong support of legal same-sex marriage, with the current figure of 83% among Democrats being on par with levels of support recorded by Gallup over the course of the past few years.
As per Gallup, this might suggest that support for same-sex marriage has ‘reached a ceiling’ within this group for the time being. Support among political independents is now said to be at 73%, showing a slight increase on the 68% to 71% range recorded during the years 2017 to 2020.
