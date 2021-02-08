Utah School Faces Backlash For Allowing Students To Opt Out Of Black History Month Curriculum mma_lions/Twitter/PA Images

A school in Utah has reversed its decision to allow students to opt-out of Black History Month after facing backlash from the community.

On Friday, February 5, the director of Maria Montessori Academy in Ogden posted to the school’s Facebook page that he had sent out a letter allowing families to ‘exercise their civil rights to not participate in Black History Month at the school’.

According to a local outlet, the letter included an opt-out form for parents to fill out after a number of families had requested not to participate.

Black Lives Matter March and Protest at the National Cathedral white privilege PA Images

The post immediately garnered criticism from both parents and civil rights organisations.

‘I was appalled to see the form sent out that allows parents to opt their kids out of this and to hear that this is all because some parents have requested it,’ one parent commented on the post.

‘I echo others who are disappointed to hear this was even ever made an issue in the first place by some families in our school’s community,’ they added.

By Sunday, February 7, the school had reversed its decision.

‘We are grateful that families that initially had questions and concerns have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences and at this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option. In the future, we will handle all parental concerns on an individual basis,’ Director Micah Hirokawa wrote.

Breonna Taylor PA Images

‘We should not shield our children from the history of our Nation, the mistreatment of its African American citizens, and the bravery of civil rights leaders, but should educate them about it,’ Hirowaka, who is of Asian descent, told Associated Press. He said his original post went against his personal beliefs.

The school’s entire Facebook page has since been taken down, the Standard-Examiner reports.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is one of the organisations that contacted the school on Saturday, February 6, about its initial decision.

‘Authentically teaching Black History as American History allows our youth to develop the social and emotional skills necessary to be inclusive of others and cultivates a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race,’ Betty Sawyer, president of NAACP Ogden, told USA Today.

‘While this decision was recently reversed, we find its very consideration troubling,’ she added, urging to school to ‘revisit its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion’.

The school, which has 322 students, will incorporate Black History Month into its social studies and history lessons through February, Hirowaka said while 70% of the school’s students are White, only three are Black.