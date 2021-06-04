Veteran’s Mic Gets Muted When He Tries To Credit Black Americans In Memorial Day Speech

WKYC Channel 3

A retired army veteran had his microphone muted after he tried to credit Black Americans during a Memorial Day speech.

Speaking on Monday, May 31, at an American Legion service in Hudson, Ohio, Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter attempted to commend a group of formerly enslaved Black Americans, who were among the very first to pay tribute to America’s fallen soldiers in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Advert 10

However, the 77-year-old former lieutenant colonel found his microphone had been muted, just four minutes into his 11-minute speech. Kemter later learned he had been deliberately silenced by event organisers who disagreed with his message.

You can check out more below:

Loading…

During his speech, Kemter, who served in the Persian Gulf War, cited research by Yale University history professor David W. Blight, stating:

Advert 10

Memorial Day was first commemorated by an organized group of Black freed slaves less than a month after the Confederacy surrendered.

Kemter spoke of how a group of formerly enslaved Black American people had organised a tribute to honour Union soldiers who died at a Confederate prisoner of war camp in Charleston, South Carolina, The New York Times reports.

He explained:

The ceremony is believed to have included a parade of as many as 10,000 people, including 3,000 African American schoolchildren singing the Union marching song, John Brown’s Body.

Advert 10

It was at this point that Kemter’s microphone was silenced. At first he believed there was a technical fault and tapped on the microphone to check it was still on. After it became apparent it wasn’t working, Kemter pressed on anyway, raising his voice as he addressed the few hundred people present.

WKYC Channel 3/YouTube

Speaking with the Akron Beacon Journal, Kemter revealed his speech had been ‘well received’ by attendees and he had been disappointed by the actions of the event organisers.

Kemter said:

Advert 10

I find it interesting that [the American Legion] would take it upon themselves to censor my speech and deny me my first amendment right to [freedom of] speech. This is not the same country I fought for.

Organiser Cindy Suchan-Rothgery has acknowledged that it was either herself or fellow organiser James Garrison who had switched off Kemter’s mic for two minutes.

Suchan-Rothgery, who has not specified who exactly was the one to silence Kemter, has said that the veteran’s message ‘was not relevant to our program for the day,’ saying the ‘theme of the day was honouring Hudson veterans.’

Advert 10

The head of the American Legion of Ohio is reportedly now calling for the resignation of the two organisers, and an investigation has also been opened into the incident.

Featured Imaged Credit: WKYC Channel 3