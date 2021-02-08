Virginia Set To Become First Southern State To Legalise Marijuana PA Images

Virginia is the first southern state set to legalise the sale of marijuana after Democrats have pushed for the change in recent years.

Democrats have seen their popularity increase in the state of Virginia and as a result, the state is seeing more progressive bills being introduced and passed. It is hoped that the legalisation of marijuana will help generate more money for the government while tackling discriminatory practices.

cannabis PA Images

Virginia’s state assembly voted 55-42 on Friday, February 5, to allow the sale, possession and manufacture of marijuana. The final process in making this legislation law is obtaining the signature of Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, who has already suggested he is in favour of the bill, according to Yahoo News.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Democratic Delegate Don Scott’s thoughts after the bill had been approved:

If you want to help marginalized communities, here is an opportunity. This is an opportunity to invest in those communities that have been decimated by the so-called war on drugs and to give us an economic leg up.

The reasoning behind the new legislation has been supported by several studies that have looked at racial inequality within the state, as well as the economic benefits that other states in the US have achieved by legalising marijuana.

Weed Pixabay

In 2018, The Daily Press researched Virginia’s laws and how they discriminated against Black people more than other races. The report found that other races were more likely to get a second chance after being charged with possession of marijuana, while Black people would find themselves in prison more frequently.

The same study found further statistics that highlighted how the laws fail to address discrimination. Although Black people only make up 20% of the state, and studies have shown that White and Black people consume marijuana at a similar proportion, half of those charged in Virginia with first-offence marijuana possession were Black. This new legislation is intended to address this issue, and there are even talks about expunging previous marijuana-based offences.

The legislation also intends to raise an estimated $300 million for the state, and the state intends to use this money to fund preschool and public health programmes. With this in mind, it seems that both the citizens and the government will benefit from this change.