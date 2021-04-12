White Evangelicals’ Reluctance To Get Vaccine Could Make Pandemic Last Longer, Claim Scientists

PA

White evangelicals’ reluctance to get the coronavirus vaccine could make the pandemic last longer, scientists claim.

The prediction comes not long after a survey by the Pew Research Center found that 45% of white evangelicals will either definitely or probably not get the vaccine.

Last month, pastor James David Greear, the president of the Southern Baptist Convent, posted a picture to Facebook of himself receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

JDGreear/Facebook

In the days since the post has racked up more than 1,000 comments. Somewhat reflective of the Pew Research survey, people have expressed divided views.

While some commended Greear for setting a good example and encouraging others to get the vaccine, others criticised the pastor.

One person said the vaccine went against her beliefs, and that she would rather leave her life ‘in God’s hands, not in evil men’.

‘A lot of people all over the world are being deceived by their own Governments and media spreading fear and panic so they can run and get this dirty vaccine. It’s all about money and control, they don’t give a damn about your health they never did. As for me, l will never take this dirty Vaccine. or my Sons. l rather leave my life in God’s hands, not in evil men,’ she said.

PA Images

Reluctance among white evangelicals to get the vaccine stems from a number of reasons. While some believe that if they are faithful, God will protect them from the virus, others told The New York Times that a connection between abortion and vaccine development is behind their reluctance. Although coronavirus vaccines do not contain fetal tissue, some were developed using cells that came from fetal tissue.

Other evangelicals told the publication that their lack of trust in the coronavirus vaccine is a reflection of their lack of trust in the US government.

‘If we can’t get a significant number of white evangelicals to come around on this, the pandemic is going to last much longer than it needs to,’ Jamie Aten, founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College, an evangelical institution in Illinois, told The Times.

PA Images

Reluctance among evangelicals to get the vaccine is becoming a growing concern for US officials.

Yesterday, April 11, the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, urged white evangelicals to consider whether the vaccine could be part of God’s plan.

Buttigieg told CNN that he hopes pastors will encourage their communities to get the vaccine. ‘I would hope that they might consider is that maybe a vaccine is part of God’s plan for how you’re going to take care of yourself,’ he said of evangelicals.