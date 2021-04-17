White House Calls Adam Toledo Shooting A ‘Chilling’ Reminder That Police Too Often Use ‘Unnecessary Force’

PA Images

The White House has called Adam Toledo’s shooting a ‘chilling’ reminder that police ‘too often uses unnecessary’ force, after bodycam footage showed the teenager was unarmed and had raised both hands moments before he was fatally shot.

Speaking from the White House yesterday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that unnecessary force from law enforcement ‘too often’ results ‘in the death of Black and brown Americans’.

‘I will say for those of us who did watch that video, it is certainly chilling,’ Psaki said. ‘And a reminder that across the country there are far too communities where there is violence that is impacting – that too often in this country law enforcement uses unnecessary force, too often resulting in the death of Black and brown Americans.’

Toledo was shot dead in Chicago on March 29. Police had been in pursuit of Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Romain following reports of gunshots in the Little Village area of the city.

In the footage, a police officer fires a single bullet into Toledo’s chest moments after he turns around and faces police, unarmed and with his hands up.

When asked whether President Joe Biden himself had seen the bodycam footage, Psaki said she did not know if he had, but that Biden strongly believes the US needs police reform.

She said Biden was currently working to move forward with the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to combat police misconduct, the use of excessive force, and racial bias in policing.

Describing the Act as a ‘long-overdue reform’, she said, ‘But it also will require Congress moving forward, and sometimes that is a process. It can be unsatisfying. It can take longer than we all think it should. But in order to get enough members together to support police reforms, we feel that the George Floyd Act is the right step forward.’

