White Supremacy A ‘Terror Threat That Will Outlast Trump’, Anti-Hate Group Warns
nti-Defamation League (ADL) has spoken out about the threat of White supremacy following the Capitol riots of January 6.
In the wake of the riots, the world was shocked and appalled by the actions of those involved. They led to the deaths of five people, and the majority of onlookers saw the event as an attack on democracy itself.
For many, President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in inciting the incident, and even after the event he called the rioters ‘very special’. However, Jonathan Greenblatt of the ADL warns that the threat of White supremacy will ‘outlast Trump’.
Some of those taking part in the riots identify as White nationalists, and others wore pro-Nazi clothing. With this in mind, there are a number of connections between elements of Trump’s support and an increasingly prevalent White supremacy movement.
The Anti-Defamation League is an independent organisation that fights against hate, and promotes justice and equality for all. After the events at the Capitol, it issued a clear warning about right-wing extremism.
Writing an opinion piece for Time, Greenblatt wrote:
In the wake of this madness, it has never been more clear: right-wing extremism is a global terror threat, one that directly endangers our nation and jeopardizes our democracy. This is not an exaggeration. It is the embodiment of a clear and present danger.
While Trump lost favour with the majority of Republicans in the aftermath of the riots, many still feel that Joe Biden will not be able to unify the country. Greenblatt’s article holds Trump responsible for this increased division, and offers thoughts on how the country may become less radicalised.
Greenblatt concluded their article by writing:
Whether from behind his desk in the Oval Office or through the toxic feed of his Twitter account, Trump has stoked division, spread disinformation and spawned hate. He has normalized what was once unthinkable and mainstreamed what was once marginal.
To restore our country, it is not enough to move on from Trump. We must root out the pernicious threat he has helped cultivate.
Going forward, it is unclear whether Joe Biden can introduce more peaceful times amidst a global pandemic. Some commentators believe that there are deep-rooted issues to address, and this may take multiple terms and numerous presidencies. Nonetheless, many will hope that acts of domestic terror begin to disappear under a new president.
