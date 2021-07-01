unilad
Advert

Woman Who Attacked Black 14-Year-Old For ‘Stealing Her Phone’ Charged With Hate Crime

by : Daniel Richardson on : 01 Jul 2021 12:27
Woman Who Attacked Black 14-Year-Old For 'Stealing Her Phone' Charged With Hate CrimeCBS This Morning/YouTube

A 22-year-old woman who attacked a Black 14-year-old in a hotel for allegedly stealing her phone is facing hate crime charges.

In December 2020, jazz musician Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old Keyon Jr. were staying at the Arlo Soho Hotel in New York. When Keyon Jr. went to leave the establishment, Miya Ponsetto accused him of stealing her phone before attacking him.

Advert

It turned out that Ponsetto’s phone was later returned by an Uber driver, and she had no reason to attack the teenager.

On the back of the viral incident, in a disastrous CBS interview Ponsetto claimed she was ‘traumatised’ by what happened just as much as the 14-year-old. She also added that her attack couldn’t be racially motivated because she is Puerto Rican as well as Italian and Greek.

Advert

Despite these claims, the attacker has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime as well as two misdemeanour counts of aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Since the incident, the Harold family had been pushing for Ponsetto to be charged with a hate crime. The family are also suing the hotel because of alleged racial profiling during the incident.

Family attorney Ben Crump highlighted how lucky it was that Keyon’s father was there at the time of the incident. He then talked about the significance of the charges being pressed:

[This case is] Setting a legal precedent that we will go after Asian hate crime, Black hate crime, and you don’t have to beat somebody up in order to establish hate. Hate is in the action.

Advert

In response to the charges, Ponsetto’s attorney Paul D’Emilia told TMZ:

The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute. In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system.

Instead of helping to foster a civil and enlightened resolution to an unfortunate incident between two young people, DA Vance chose a craven and opportunistic path in indicting, with felony hate crime charges.

Ponsetto still denies racially profiling Harold Jr and is due back in court in October.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage
Health

Weight Loss Device That Locks Jaw Shut To ‘Tackle Obesity’ Sparks Outrage

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now, Racism, US News, Viral

Credits

CBS and 1 other

  1. CBS

    Miya Ponsetto charged with attempted assault for apparent on-camera attack of teen in New York Ci…

  2. TMZ

    MIYA PONSETTO 'SOHO KAREN' CHARGED WITH HATE CRIME ... Family Attorney Reacts

 