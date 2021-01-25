'Worst President Ever' Banner Flown Over Trump's Florida Home DWUhlfelderLawTwitter/PA

Someone has made their feelings towards former president Donald Trump very clear this weekend, flying a number of banners over his home in Florida.

Trump has been laying low at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort since the end of his presidency, where the banners were seen yesterday, January 24.

Specifically, one told Trump he was the ‘worst president ever’. Another read: ‘Trump you pathetic loser go back to Moscow.’

So far, nobody has come forward to claim responsibility for the prank.

Since leaving the White House, Trump has been spending his days playing golf at his Mar-a-Lago club, which he purchased back in 1985.

As reported by CNN, membership at the club is declining following Trump’s presidential loss, as many former loyal members no longer want to be associated with him.

Laurence Leamer, a historian and author of Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace, told the publication that the resort is a very ‘dispirited place’.

Melania Trump PA Images

People are ‘not concerned about politics and they said the food is no good’, he said, adding that a number of members had ‘silently walked out’ after Trump left office this week.

During his term, Trump became the only president in US history to be impeached twice. He also managed to get himself banned from all major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

According to data gathered by Pew Research Center, Trump had a final approval rating as president of just 29%. This was a whopping 9% drop since a rating of 38% back in August.

The Center, which said it was the largest change since Trump took office back in 2017, noted that most of the decline occurred among Republicans. It shows a clear change in public opinion following the riots at the US Capitol on January 6.

Donald Trump PA Images

On January 13, the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, charging Trump with the ‘incitement of an insurrection’.

While many blamed Trump for encouraging his followers to march on the Capitol at a rally on January 6, he was also widely condemned for his response to the attack on the Capitol, at one point telling protestors that he loves them and they are ‘very special’.

During the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, ‘The president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country. He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.’

Trump was first impeached on December 19 for pressuring Ukraine to find damaging information on President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the 2020 election. The president went to trial, but the Republican-held Senate ultimately voted to acquit him of the charges.

