US Nuclear Agency Sparks Panic After Tweeting Gibberish

PA Images/MikaelThalen/Twitter

The official Twitter account of US Strategic Command sparked panic when it shared a tweet full of gibberish this weekend.

If there’s one Twitter account you want to be in safe hands, it’s the one that belongs to the agency responsible for safeguarding America’s nuclear arsenal.

Advert 10

Of course, there’s a big difference between hitting ‘Tweet’ and hitting a button that could potentially blow up the world, but it’s still good to know the people in charge know what they’re doing.

PA Images

Twitter users began to question the agency after it shared the bizarre tweet, which read: ‘;l;;gmlxzssaw.’

The tweet was soon deleted and the agency issued an apology, in which it asked users to ‘disregard’ the previous post. But what did ‘;l;;gmlxzssaw’ mean?

Advert 10

Could it be some secret, nuclear weapon related code, or the sign of a hacker? Well, perhaps in another situation. On this particular occasion, it was actually just a child playing around.

In an effort to find out more details about the tweet, The Daily Dot filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with USSTRATCOM. In response, the agency’s FOIA officer revealed the Twitter manager had momentarily left his computer unattended and his young child decided to take advantage of the situation.

Advert 10

In a statement, the agency explained:

The Command’s Twitter manager, while in a telework status, momentarily left the Command’s Twitter account open and unattended. His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet.

The agency also assured that ‘absolutely nothing nefarious’ occurred, so we don’t have to worry about the accidental release of a nuclear launch code just yet.