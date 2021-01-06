US Official Confirms That The Capitol Is Now Secure

Capitol PA Images

A US official has reportedly confirmed that the Capitol is now secure, after Trump supporters stormed the building.

As per HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller, the Sergeant at Arms has announced that the building has been secured, an announcement which led to cheers from lawmakers.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol today, forcing Congress to halt ceremonial proceedings which were underway to confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Some of the rioters actually got into the building, barging past police officers. One man was pictured standing and shouting on the president of the Senate’s chair, while another could be seen grinning while seated at the desk of Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The House floor was evacuated by police officers. Vice President Mike Pence was also evacuated from building and taken to a safe location.

The US National Guard was called in by Trump after there were clashes between rioters and Washington DC police officers.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser also imposed a citywide curfew in response to the chaos, which will last from 6.00pm this evening until 6.00am on Thursday morning.

As reported by The Washington Post, a woman was shot inside the Capitol building after the mob managed to break in. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet clear.

Earlier today, Trump encouraged thousands of his supporters to march to the Capitol in protest of the results of the US election.