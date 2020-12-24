US Official Offers $1 Million For Voter Fraud Reports, Doesn’t Want To Pay When Fraudulent Trump Votes Found
A Texas official who offered $1 million to anyone who could provide proof of voter fraud is refusing to pay up after fraudulent Donald Trump votes were uncovered.
President Trump began spouting claims of voter fraud as soon as it was announced that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the 2020 election. The president claimed that Biden’s win was illegitimate, alleging that there were issues with the vote counting, the voting machines and the voters themselves.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick quickly showed his support for Trump as he offered up $1 million to anyone who could provide proof of voter fraud anywhere around the country.
In a statement released at the time, Patrick said:
I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified.
President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, it is essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.
Following the election, state officials in Pennsylvania investigated the claims of voter fraud and uncovered at least three instances, two of which involves cases of citizens casting multiple ballots for Trump.
In a tweet shared on Wednesday, December 23, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman demanded that Patrick should stay true to his word and pay up.
He wrote:
Recap: Texas sued PA claiming mass voter fraud to SCOTUS.
Sure, TX got demolished, but my dude LG Dan Patrick put out a handsome reward for voter fraud. We delivered. He owes us $3M, Pennsylvania. That’s *a lot* of Shmuffins + Sizlis, folks.
Sherry Sylvester, a spokeswoman for Patrick, said the $1 million offer was for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction, stating, ‘Fetterman should actually read Lt. Governor Patrick’s offer before calling reporters.’
Fetterman has made clear that he will get the reward one way or another, stating, ‘Also, if I’m forced to sue my colleague to claim my handsome reward, my case is exponentially stronger than that pile of hot garbage lawsuit TX tried with SCOTUS.’
According to The Washington Post, three Republican voters have been charged with voting illegally in Pennsylvania.
Ralph H. Thurman, 71, allegedly voted in Chester County on Election Day before retuning to cast a second ballot in the name of his son. Robert R. Lynn, 67, was charged with requesting an absentee ballot in the name of his late mother.
