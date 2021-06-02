US Paratroopers Accidentally Invade Bulgarian Factory During Training Exercise

Ruptly

A straightforward military training exercise has ended up as an accidental invasion, after US paratroopers inadvertently seized a Bulgarian factory during a simulated mission last month.

US Army officials confirmed on Tuesday, June 1, members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade ‘accidentally’ seized the civilian business while carrying out a routine training exercise, after entering and attempting to clear the wrong building.

The paratroopers’ mission was reportedly intended to simulate invading and taking control of an airport, and involved the soldiers parachuting into an airfield in Cheshnegirovo, Bulgaria, before moving to enter and clear a number of buildings and bunkers in the nearby area.

Unfortunately, it seems like some of the team got mixed up, and entered a building that wasn’t part of the original plan, but was actually a local factory. Security footage from the scene shows the armed US soldiers storming the building, much to the confusion of some of the workers who were minding their own business inside at the time.

The troops were caught on video making their way through the factory, at one point stopping to tell some of the workers gathered outside on a break to move back, before eventually realising their mistake and leaving.

According to the US army, the soldiers’ weapons were only loaded with blanks, and no weapons were discharged during the activity.

In a statement, as reported by Military.com, US Army Europe said:

We sincerely apologize to the business and its employees. We always learn from these exercises and are fully investigating the cause of this mistake. We will implement rigorous procedures to clearly define our training areas and prevent this type of incident in the future.

Bulgaria is home to several US overseas bases, and is of particular strategic importance given rising tensions between the US and Russia. However the country’s President was understandably not best pleased by the recent mistake, and has demanded a full probe into how the training accident came to involve innocent citizens.

In comments reported by Novinite, President Rumen Radev said:

It is inadmissible to have the lives of Bulgarian citizens disturbed and put at risk by military formations, whether Bulgarian or belonging to a foreign army. The exercises with our allies on the territory of Bulgaria should contribute to building security and trust in collective defence, not breed tension.

President Radev has demanded the US Army disclose the names of the officials involved in planning the exercise and asked for a review of organisation and safety measures.

Featured Image Credit: Ruptly