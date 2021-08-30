US Puts Pressure On UK To Hand Over Prince Andrew For Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Abuse Claims
The UK has been asked to convince Prince Andrew to cooperate in the US authorities’ ongoing investigation into sexual abuse claims connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite his connections to the late billionaire, who was facing charges of child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, Prince Andrew has so far refused to work with US law enforcement, who are desperate to question the royal.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the Duke of York was considering using diplomatic immunity in a bid to get the allegations made about him thrown out.
US authorities have been growing increasingly more frustrated with Prince Andrew’s lack of cooperation, and are now calling on the British government for its help.
It has since named the royal as a ‘person of interest’ in its investigation.
An official from the Biden administration spoke of the UK and US’s close relationship, and explained that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had sent a mutual legal assistance request to the Home Office last year in the hopes of getting Prince Andrew to help with the US’s enquiries.
A government official told The Sun:
The US and the UK have a close, productive and resilient law enforcement and mutual legal assistance relationship.
We remain in close contact on many active cases on a daily basis and will continue to seek assistance in criminal matters as we provide similar assistance in return.
As well as the investigations in regards to his connections to Epstein, Prince Andrew is also facing a civil lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by the royal.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Topics: News, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, US, World News