US Records More Than 100,000 Daily Coronavirus Cases For First Time

Coronavirus case numbers have sky-rocketed in the United States, after daily infection rates surpassed 100,000.

The United States yesterday, November 4, recorded 102,831 daily cases, according to John Hopkins University.

The numbers, as reported by CNN, show that it didn’t take long for the US to continue on its upward trajectory since reports suggested it had hit 100,000 cases a day last week, on Saturday, October 31.

With everything else that is going on in the United States, it’s understandable that people are not paying as much attention to the dangers of the virus, especially when it comes to voting in the November 3 US election. Even though people have, in some states, been socially-distanced queuing and masked-up in their thousands, there could be an increase in cases to arise over the next 1-2 weeks as a result.

Despite many using PPE and taking the pandemic seriously as they voted for the future president, the infection rate will inevitably go up after some 140 million people (admittedly a chunk doing so via post) went out to their local polling station.

The US had more than 1,100 coronavirus deaths recorded on Wednesday, November 4, which also coincided with the country’s highest ever infection rate.

There’s currently over 50,000 people in hospital suffering from the effects of the virus, which is an increase of around 64% since October, BBC News reports.

With the country’s (and world’s) media firmly focused on the gripping and prolonged presidential race, and looks set to be that way for the rest of the week, other developments have largely gone unnoticed.

The morning after the election, again on November 4, the US officially cut all ties from the Paris Agreement that had been in place with them for half a decade. Joe Biden has said he would re-enter the agreement if he became president.

Currently, there have been more than 9,485,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. Of that, 233,717 deaths have occurred, with some 3.7 million recoveries.