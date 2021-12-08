US Representative Shares Photo Of Her Kids With Guns To Support Congressman’s ‘Disturbing’ Family Picture

Alamy/@laurenboebert/Twitter

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert shared a photo of herself and her children holding rifles in a show of support for US Congressman Thomas Massie.

Massie faced intense backlash over the weekend for sharing a ‘Christmas’ photo of his family standing in front of a Christmas tree, with each member smiling as they held up a gun.

The image, which was shared just days after four students lost their lives in a school shooting in Michigan on November 30, was accompanied by the caption, ‘Merry Christmas! Ps Santa, please bring ammo.’

Massie was branded ‘heartless’, ‘cruel’ and ‘insensitive’ for posting the image, which some described as ‘disturbing’. Boebert, however, made clear she was on Massie’s side as she shared a similar picture of her own family today, December 8.

The image showed Boebert smiling as she stood behind her four sons, all of whom are under 18 and who can be seen holding rifles in the holiday snap.

Boebert tagged Massie in the tweet, writing, ‘The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though).

The mother didn’t carry her own gun in the photo, though she is known to be a vocal gun-rights activist who gained attention after she pledged to carry a gun around Congress when elected.

The controversial image caught the attention of US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who questioned, ‘Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”?’

She added, ‘lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own.’

Boebert responded to criticise Ocasio-Cortez for ‘attacking’ her sons and indicated that the guns seen in the image were actually her children’s Christmas presents.

She wrote, ‘@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents. Not a good look, Sandy…’

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting in Florida, branded Boebert as ‘irresponsible’ and claimed she ‘is likely raising a future school shooter or domestic terrorist’.

Guttenberg added that while Boebert ‘may think her photo is a funny reply to Massie, it is not’.

Following the shooting at Oxford High School, which was the deadliest school shooting in the US this year, police arrested 15-year-old suspect Ethan Crumbley and his parents.

