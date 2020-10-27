US Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett To Supreme Court In Unprecedented Vote PA Images

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the US Supreme Court after Republicans voted 52-48 to approve her.

The result marks a victory for President Donald Trump, who nominated Barrett for the position last month following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

At the time, he described her as a woman of ‘unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution’.

Trump and Amy Coney Barrett PA Images

Barrett’s win came in spite of the unified opposition of Democrats, who argued that whoever is voted president in the upcoming November 3 election should pick the nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy.

The judge’s appointment seals for the foreseeable future a 6-3 conservative majority on the top US judicial body. Following the results, Barrett took the oath of office at the White House alongside Trump.

The president described the occasion as a ‘momentous day for America, for the United States constitution and for the fair and impartial rule of law’, BBC News reports.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, he added:

She is one of our nation’s most brilliant legal scholars and she will make an outstanding justice on the highest court in our land.

Barrett, a devout Catholic, is popular with religious, right-wing voters due to her legal opinions and remarks on topics such as abortion and gay marriage.

Trump PA Images

Democrats have threatened to oppose the decision by court-packing; a move that would entail expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court if Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden wins the election.

Biden has not confirmed whether he supports the strategy, though he described Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court as ‘rushed and unprecedented’, adding that it should be a ‘stark reminder to every American that your vote matters’.

The former vice president said last week that if he becomes president, he would appoint a bipartisan commission to give insight as to whether an overhaul of the judiciary was necessary.

