US Senator Describes Slavery As ‘Necessary Evil’ As He Claims America Isn’t Racist
US Senator Tom Cotton has attempted to defend himself after describing slavery as a ‘necessary evil’ and rejecting the idea that the US is a ‘systemically racist country to the core’.
The Republican’s comments came as he introduced a legislation challenging the 1619 Project, a curriculum which aims to ‘reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of [the] national narrative.’
The creator of the 1619 project, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, was awarded this year’s Pulitzer Prize for commentary, but if Cotton’s ‘Saving American History Act of 2020’ becomes law, school districts using the curriculum could face financial consequences.
In an interview cited by Arkansas Online, Cotton claimed the 1619 Project was ‘revisionist history at its worst’ and said it is ‘racially divisive’.
He dismissed the idea that America was home to systemic racism, saying:
The entire premise of the New York Times’ factually, historically flawed 1619 Project… is that America is at root, a systemically racist country to the core and irredeemable. I reject that root and branch.
America is a great and noble country founded on the proposition that all mankind is created equal. We have always struggled to live up to that promise, but no country has ever done more to achieve it.
Cotton noted that slavery can’t be overlooked, saying its ‘history, role and impact’ on the development of the country had to be studied in order for the US to be ‘understood’, but he went on to imply that the country needed slaves in order to develop.
He commented:
As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction.
The senator went on to argue that instead of portraying America as ‘an irredeemably corrupt, rotten and racist country,’ it should be viewed ‘as an imperfect and flawed land, but the greatest and noblest country in the history of mankind.’
Cotton’s comments sparked backlash from people accusing him of attempting to justify slavery, and Hannah-Jones responded to his legislation to say that slavery was justified as a means to an end, ‘it’s hard to imagine what cannot be justified.’
The senator denied he was attempting to justify slavery and claimed instead that he was describing the views of Founding Fathers, tweeting:
More lies from the debunked 1619 Project.
Describing the *views of the Founders* and how they put the evil institution on a path to extinction, a point frequently made by Lincoln, is not endorsing or justifying slavery.
No surprise that the 1619 Project can’t get facts right.
The 1619 Project was introduced last year, and its curriculum includes essays, poems, photographs and short fiction by a variety of contributors.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
CreditsArkansas Online and 1 other
Arkansas Online
Tom Cotton/Twitter