US Senators ‘Stunned’ By Conditions At ‘Overwhelmed’ Immigration Facility

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 Mar 2021 15:15
US Senators 'Stunned' By Conditions At 'Overwhelmed' Immigration FacilityUS Customs and Border Protection/tedcruz/Twitter

Two Republican senators were left ‘stunned’ by the ‘shocking’ conditions at at immigration facility on the US-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden’s administration has attracted criticism for how it’s handling the ‘overwhelming’ number of migrants wishing to gain access to the US, with unaccompanied minors being held longer than federal law permits and, most recently, photos emerging from inside detention centres.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Oklahoma Senator James Lankford recently visited one of the Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas alongside other lawmakers, and later aired concerns about the number of people and conditions.

Lankford told USA Today, ‘It’s breathtaking to be there because every one of those old, plexiglass cells is literally packed. The entire floor is covered with kids, and then they’ll be sitting around the edge because there’s no floor space for them… there’s so many of them, they can’t even lay down. It’s just crammed.’

Earlier photos showed a large number of children without parents, as well as areas with plastic mats and emergency blankets, as well as the toilets and washing equipment on-site.

Braun said it was concerning to see children and people grouped so closely together given the COVID-19 pandemic. In the ‘recreation area’, said to be Astroturf, Lankford claimed to have seen around 100 children soon to be transferred to a Department of Health and Human Services facility.

White House Releases Shocking Photos From Child Detention Sites After Intense CriticismDVIDS

Prior to their departure, around 15 children had tested positive. ‘I thought okay, well, we’ve got kids testing positive for COVID that have been in that pod, that closely packed in. It was just pretty stark to be able to see what’s happening there,’ he said.

Republicans commonly believe Biden’s reversal of Trump-era immigration policies has led to this surge at the border.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki earlier said, ‘Children, presenting at our border, who are fleeing violence, who are fleeing prosecution, who are fleeing terrible situations is not a crisis. We feel that it is our responsibility to humanely approach this circumstance, and make sure they are treated and put in conditions that are safe.’

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, immigration, Joe Biden, Now, Republicans, US, US Politics

