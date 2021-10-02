US Special Operations Troops Attacked On Base By Sword-Wielding Ninja

Kern County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps

A man dressed in full ninja gear reportedly attacked US troops with a sword in the middle of the night.

In the armed forces they teach you to defend against all sorts of threats, though ‘sword wielding ninja attacks’ probably aren’t on the list of things to look out for while on duty.

But that’s exactly what US special operations troops allegedly encountered shortly after 1.00am on September 18 in the California desert, as a man ‘wearing full ninja garb’ attacked them during the night.

At least two people were reportedly injured when Inyokern Airport, an airfield about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, was infiltrated by a man wielding a sword, NPR reports.

A report of the incident garnered attention on Instagram, describing how a staff sergeant smoking late at night was approached by a ninja who asked him, ‘Do you know who I am?’ and, ‘Do you know where my family is?’. When the sergeant said no, ‘the person in ninja garb began to slash’ at him, injuring his leg.

The sergeant then ran and joined other members of his company in an administration building while the ninja attempted to break in, eventually throwing ‘a large block of asphalt’ through a window and causing a head injury to a captain.

Police officers later located the suspect on a nearby road but he ‘refused to follow commands and brandished the sword at deputies’, leading them to taser him.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Gino Rivera, and was arrested for ‘attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest’.

Hopefully the incident will deter any other sword-wielding ninjas from conducting night-time raids.