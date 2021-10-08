US State Passes Law Making It Illegal To Remove Condom Without Consent

The experience of realizing that your partner, your sexual partner, has no concern for your autonomy, your individual dignity, your right to make decisions about who you have sex with, when and how, that’s a terrible violation regardless of whether a physical injury occurs, regardless of whether a pregnancy occurs.

Civil litigation keeps decision-making in the hands of survivors, which can be particularly important in the wake of sexual violence, which is itself a denial of the victim’s right to make decisions about their lives