US Supreme Court Dumps Last Of Trump’s Attempts To Overturn Election

by : Julia Banim on : 08 Mar 2021 15:42
US Supreme Court Dumps Last Of Trump's Attempts To Overturn Election

The US Supreme Court has thrown out the last of three cases brought before the justices by former president Donald Trump in a bid to challenge his election loss.

The court today, March 8, rejected Trump’s appeal challenging thousands of absentee ballots that were filed in Wisconsin during the US election, where he lost out to Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

This marked the last of three petitions filed at the Supreme Court towards the end of Trump’s presidency that the justices decided against taking up, putting an end to his futile attempts to cling to power.

Melania Trump

The court had already turned away Trump’s other two appeals – a second Wisconsin challenge and another concerning voting in Pennsylvania – on February 22, as Reuters reports.

Like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania was another pivotal state where President Biden proved victorious. Lower courts have previously ruled against Trump in the aforementioned three cases.

With Wisconsin, Trump sued two days after the state certified its election results, challenging several Wisconsin election policies, including one that permitted drop boxes to be used for absentee ballots during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump’s claims were rejected by both a federal judge and the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which also mentioned how Trump had waited too long to sue.

Donald Trump

Since the November 3 election, Trump has continually made false claims that the victory was ‘stolen’ from him on account of alleged voting fraud and irregularities. There is no evidence to support such claims.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Now, President Joe Biden, US

