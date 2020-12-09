US Supreme Court Rejects Republicans' Bid To Block Biden's Pennsylvania Victory PA Images

The US Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit was filed on November 21 on behalf of Mike Kelly, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, and referred to a 2019 state law that adopted no-excuse absentee voting.

Kelly took issue with the law and argued that the expansion of mail-in voting in this year’s polls was illegal. He requested that Pennsylvania either reject the more than 2.5 million ballots cast by mail, or allow state lawmakers to select presidential electors.

Kelly previously had his request denied in several courts, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, with judges pointing to the fact that Kelly waited until after the 2020 election results to file his suit, despite the fact the law was in place well before the election.

Justice David Wecht of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court explained in a statement:

Unsatisfied with the results of that wager, they would now flip over the table, scattering to the shadows the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians. It is not our role to lend legitimacy to such transparent and untimely efforts to subvert the will of Pennsylvania voters.

voted PA Images

US Supreme Court justices made their decision on the case on Tuesday, December 8, and offered no explanation as to why they turned Kelly down, The Guardian reports.

Per NPR, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration argued Kelly’s claims are baseless, saying:

After waiting over a year to challenge Act 77, and engaging in procedural gamesmanship along the way, they come to this Court with unclean hands and ask it to disenfranchise an entire state. They make that request without any acknowledgment of the staggering upheaval, turmoil, and acrimony it would unleash.

The lawsuit is one of a many filed since Biden was announced president-elect, many of which have come from Donald Trump himself, though Kelly’s was the first piece of 2020 election litigation to reach the US supreme court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority including three members appointed by Trump.

Donald Trump PA Images

State officials in Pennsylvania have already certified the election results following claims of voter fraud and illegal activity after Biden won in the previously red state.

Though officials confirmed Biden’s win, Trump took it upon himself more than once to claim he was the winner.

Democrats have accused the sitting president of trying to reduce public confidence in the integrity of the voting system and undermine democracy by challenging some of the votes that were cast this year.