US Taxpayers Forced To Pay For Trump’s Legal Fight Against Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

PA Images

US taxpayers are being forced to pay for Donald Trump’s legal fight against a woman who accused him of rape.

E. Jean Carroll accused the former POTUS of rape in 2019 following an incident that happened in the 1990s. She made her allegations in her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.

Advert 10

Trump quickly denied the claims and stated that Carroll ‘wasn’t [his] type’ and branded her as a liar which led to the author and journalist suing him for defamation in November 2019.

PA Images

In light of her lawsuit against Trump, the Department of Justice controversially decided to step in to defend him and claimed his public condemnation of Carroll was part of his official duties.

This was soon shut down by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan last year, however, who insisted Trump’s comments had nothing to do with the official business of the country, HuffPost reports.

Advert 10

Carroll’s lawyers argued at the time that ‘only in a world gone mad could it somehow be presidential, not personal, for Trump to slander a woman who he sexually assaulted.’

In the wake of Kaplan’s decision, the DOJ has appealed his decision which has seen them under fire in a brief filed on Friday, April 16. Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, argued once again that Trump’s comments about the journalist were personal and nothing to do with his presidential duties.

PA Images

As per the HuffPost, Kaplan has since accused the DOJ of trying to make a new rule that would create ‘categorical immunity for any federal official who defames anyone while speaking to the press or responding to perceived critics.’

Advert 10

‘That rule is both wrong and dangerous, and this Court should reject Appellants’ effort to avoid answering for Trump’s conduct,’ she added.

Kaplan continued to argue that US officials having ‘free rein’ to say what they like about people, including defamatory comments, appears to be a ‘disturbing belief ‘ of the DOJ’s.

PA Images

Meanwhile, Carroll herself dubbed Trump’s comments as being part of his former duties as both offensive to her and other sexual abuse survivors.

Advert 10

She continued:

I hope that it is offensive to the Justice Department under President Biden […] I am confident that the Second Circuit will make it clear that no president, including Donald Trump, can get away scot free with maliciously defaming a woman he sexually assaulted.

If the DOJ goes on to be granted permission to defend Trump, the funding for it will continue to come out of US taxpayers’ pockets.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

Advert 10