US Troops Kill Two Armed Afghans As They Halt All Evacuations From Kabul Airport

US troops have shot and killed two armed Afghans amid the ongoing chaos at Kabul airport.

The Taliban have reportedly gained complete control of Afghanistan, causing hundreds of people to take to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the country.

US troops opened fire and killed two armed people who were part of a large crowd that breached the airport perimeter today, August 16, CBS News reports.

Flights have been halted as a result of the deteriorating situation.

Earlier today, it was reported that at least five people had lost their lives as a result of the chaos at the airport. Videos of people fleeing to the airport show desperate Afghans clinging onto planes in the hopes of escaping.

While US troops are withdrawing from the country, at the time of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul yesterday, August 15, US troops still controlled the airport. They fired warning shots in the hopes of dispersing the crowds, but the chaos and panic appears to have continued.

In the wake of the militia’s takeover, the head of the US Central Command met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to ask them to not interfere with the evacuations they are trying to conduct at the Kabul-based airport, AP News reports.

During the meeting, which took place yesterday, General Frank McKenzie came to an agreement with the Taliban to establish a ‘deconfliction mechanism’, meaning the militia would not interfere with the evacuations.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has since said that the Taliban took over Afghanistan much faster than expected, and that US troops couldn’t give the Afghan army the ‘will’ to fight for Kabul.

He told NBC’s Today, as per AP News:

At the end of the day, despite the fact that we spent 20 years and tens of billions of dollars to give the best equipment, the best training and the best capacity to the Afghan security forces, we could not give them the will and they ultimately decided that they would not fight for Kabul and they would not fight for the country.

In light of the masses of people trying to leave the country, the UK has granted asylum for Afghan residents, even if they do not have a passport.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the news earlier today, explaining that the country would relax border rules for Afghans who had already completed security checks with the UK.