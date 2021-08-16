unilad
Advert

US Troops Kill Two Armed Afghans As They Halt All Evacuations From Kabul Airport

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Aug 2021 16:02
US Troops Kill Two Armed Afghans As They Halt All Evacuations From Kabul AirportPA Images

US troops have shot and killed two armed Afghans amid the ongoing chaos at Kabul airport.

The Taliban have reportedly gained complete control of Afghanistan, causing hundreds of people to take to Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee the country.

Advert

US troops opened fire and killed two armed people who were part of a large crowd that breached the airport perimeter today, August 16, CBS News reports.

Flights have been halted as a result of the deteriorating situation.

Taliban militants (PA)PA Images

Earlier today, it was reported that at least five people had lost their lives as a result of the chaos at the airport. Videos of people fleeing to the airport show desperate Afghans clinging onto planes in the hopes of escaping.

Advert

While US troops are withdrawing from the country, at the time of the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul yesterday, August 15, US troops still controlled the airport. They fired warning shots in the hopes of dispersing the crowds, but the chaos and panic appears to have continued.

In the wake of the militia’s takeover, the head of the US Central Command met face-to-face with senior Taliban leaders to ask them to not interfere with the evacuations they are trying to conduct at the Kabul-based airport, AP News reports.

During the meeting, which took place yesterday, General Frank McKenzie came to an agreement with the Taliban to establish a ‘deconfliction mechanism’, meaning the militia would not interfere with the evacuations.

US forces evacuating Kabul (PA Images)PA Images
Advert

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has since said that the Taliban took over Afghanistan much faster than expected, and that US troops couldn’t give the Afghan army the ‘will’ to fight for Kabul.

He told NBC’s Today, as per AP News:

At the end of the day, despite the fact that we spent 20 years and tens of billions of dollars to give the best equipment, the best training and the best capacity to the Afghan security forces, we could not give them the will and they ultimately decided that they would not fight for Kabul and they would not fight for the country.

In light of the masses of people trying to leave the country, the UK has granted asylum for Afghan residents, even if they do not have a passport.

Advert

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the news earlier today, explaining that the country would relax border rules for Afghans who had already completed security checks with the UK.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
News

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
News

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
News

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport
News

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, Airport, no-article-matching, Taliban, World News

Credits

CBS News and 1 other

  1. CBS News

    Live Updates: Evacuation flights halted amid chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee

  2. AP News

    The Latest: UN chief says world 'must not abandon' Afghans

 