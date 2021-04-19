US Warns Russia There Will Be ‘Consequences’ If Alexei Navalny Dies

PA

If jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny dies in prison, the US has warned Russia there will be ‘consequences’.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic, who has previously said President Vladimir Putin is ‘sucking the blood’ out of the country through a ‘feudal state’ and the United Russia party is full of ‘crooks and thieves’, was arrested upon his return to Moscow in January under embezzlement charges; however, he believes it’s political retribution.

Just a few months into his two-and-a-half-year sentence, Navalny’s health has rapidly deteriorated, with his treatment behind bars attracting international criticism.

Last year, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a toxic chemical agent. While the Kremlin has denied the activist’s accusations, US intelligence officials concluded Moscow was behind the attack – just one of several reasons for recent sanctions against Russia.

On March 31, Navalny went on hunger strike in order to demand medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. According to BBC News, Dr Alexander Polupan, who treated Navalny after being poisoned, said his blood test results were an ‘absolute indication’ he needed medical care, or he could ‘die within the next [few] days’.

His personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva also warned: ‘Our patient can die any minute.’ As per The Guardian, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh added: ‘Alexei is dying. With his condition, it’s a matter of days.’

Amid demands from across the world that Navalny receive proper medical treatment, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN Russia ‘will be held accountable by the international community’ should any more harm come to him.

He added: ‘We are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose and I’m not going to telegraph that publicly at this point. But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr Navalny dies.’

Sullivan also tweeted: ‘Mr Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable. The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard.’

President Joe Biden also described Navalny’s treatment as ‘totally, totally unfair’ and ‘inappropriate’.

However, during a recent interview with Andrew Marr, Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin was markedly cold about Navalny’s plight, accusing him of attention-seeking.

He said: ‘Of course he will not be allowed to die in prison, but I can say that Mr Navalny behaves like a hooligan absolutely in trying to violate every rule that has been established.’