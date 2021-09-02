USA Gymnastics Agrees $425 Million Settlement For Sexual Abuse Survivors

PA Images

USA Gymnastics has agreed to a $425 million settlement for survivors of sexual abuse by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

During his time as team doctor for the US women’s national gymnastics team, Nassar abused more than 300 girls and young women, using his position of authority to gain and exploit their trust. In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison, with almost 100 survivors giving testimony during his trial.

Advert 10

Olympian Simone Biles was among those who spoke out, writing movingly in a statement of how she refused to let ‘one man, and the others than enabled him, to steal my love and joy’.

Last year, gymnasts and the bankruptcy court rejected an offer for a $215 million settlement, and negotiations for this settlement have not yet been completed.

As reported by The New York Times, this plan was filed jointly with a committee representing Nassar’s survivors, and will still need approval from other parties.

Advert 10

Expressing confidence in this new proposal, USA Gymnastics has given the following statement to the Times:

After extensive discussions, this plan has been jointly proposed by U.S.A. Gymnastics and the Committee. We anticipate that this plan will be confirmed later this year and greatly appreciate all parties’ efforts to get to this point.

PA Images

This settlement offer is significantly lower than the $500 million agreed to by Michigan State University, where Nassar was employed as a professor for many years.

Advert 10

However, speaking with the Times, survivor Rachael Denhollander, who is part of the committee that helped negotiate this new proposal, explained that it wasn’t just about financial compensation, emphasising the need to see ‘actual change and reform to take place in the organization’.

According to Denhollander, the committee had only accepted the plan after USA Gymnastics agreed to a set of provisions with the aim of reforming the organisation and ensuring the safety of athletes going forward.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas