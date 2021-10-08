Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week

The last time both platforms crashed was on October 4, which resulted in a seven hour blackout on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as other websites connected to the media giant.

After Facebook crashed earlier this week, he social media giant apologised to ‘all the people and businesses around the world who depend’ on it and for the ‘inconvenience’ the outage caused. It reassured the public that it had been ‘working hard to restore access’ and that the systems were now indeed ‘back up and running’.

It explained that the ‘underlying cause’ of the six-hour crash were ‘configuration changes’ to routers, which ‘impacted many of the internal tools and systems’ that are used in ‘day-to-day operations’.