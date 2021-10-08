Users Report Facebook And Instagram Have Crashed For The Second Time This Week
Facebook and Instagram have reportedly crashed for the second time this week.
It’s been a tumultuous week for Facebook and Instagram as users on both platforms have reported outages. This is the second time the platforms have apparently crashed following the global outage that took place on October 4.
Users once again flooded Twitter to react to the outage, with memes pouring in at epic proportions.
Downdector, a platform that monitors when websites have crashed around the world, revealed that 17,273 reports of outages were made on Instagram at around 7:30 pm UK time.
According to Downdetector, 58 per cent of the reported issued stemmed from the Instagram app, while server issues counted for 23 per cent of reported issues.
Instagram posted a message on Twitter in response to the outage. In the message it shared a sad face emoji and said it was working to fix the issue.
Facebook was apparently down for many users as well, as Downdetector had received 954 reports from users. In a similar case, Facebook Messenger users were also experiencing issues as 765 reports were received.
Facebook also shared a similar Tweet to the one from Instagram:
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.
The last time both platforms crashed was on October 4, which resulted in a seven hour blackout on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as other websites connected to the media giant.
After Facebook crashed earlier this week, he social media giant apologised to ‘all the people and businesses around the world who depend’ on it and for the ‘inconvenience’ the outage caused. It reassured the public that it had been ‘working hard to restore access’ and that the systems were now indeed ‘back up and running’.
It explained that the ‘underlying cause’ of the six-hour crash were ‘configuration changes’ to routers, which ‘impacted many of the internal tools and systems’ that are used in ‘day-to-day operations’.
It said:
Our engineering teams have learned that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt.
More to follow.
