Utah Man Who Threatened Protesters With Bow And Arrow Hit With Felony Charges

Man Who Threatened Protesters With Bow And Arrow Hit With Felony Charges @Gingersonfire/Twitter/PA Images

A man who pointed a bow and arrow at protesters in Salt Lake City, Utah, has been charged with three felonies.

Advert

Brandon E. McCormick went viral when he was caught on film pointing the weapon at hundreds of demonstrators who were protesting in response to the death of George Floyd.

The 57-year-old was tackled and disarmed by police officers at the time, and five days later he was charged, according to reports.

Check out footage of the incident here:

Advert

McCormick is an ex-con, who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a number of offences including battery of a public safety officers.

However, during an interview with KSTU, McCormick said he had pointed the bow and arrow at the demonstrators in a bid to protect the officers working on the protest.

He told the station:

Some cops are good, excuse me, most cops are good. I just heard people yelling ‘Black Lives Matter.’ That does irritate me. I just feel like All Lives Matter.

Man who threatened protestors with bow and arrow PA Images

McCormick was charged with two counts of possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and one count of aggravated assault. If found guilty, he could face 10 more years in prison as each of those charges carries a sentence of five years.

New York Post reports that a warrant is currently out for his arrest and prosecutors at Salt Lake Country’s District Attorney’s Office are asking for a bail of $100,000.

McCormick had gotten out of his car on May 30 to threaten the protesters, before his car was flipped over and set on fire by the crowds.

Advert

One protester filmed as McCormick began lining up his arrow and shouted across to him, saying: ‘You call yourself an American?’

He responded: ‘Yes I’m American, all lives matter!’

The person behind the camera could then be heard yelling ‘Don’t you dare!’ as McCormick aimed his arrow at other protesters, as if he were about to shoot.

McCormick was later seen with injuries to his face and told reporters he was beaten by two men through his open window after he shouted ‘all lives matter’.

Protestors flip car belonging to man who threatened them with bow and arrow PA Images

He continued:

Then I pulled out weapons, then I got beat up some more, then cops grabbed me and my car got totalled. I’m a changed civilian, I’ve changed my life, I back up the law enforcement. I know some cops are bad.

The incident took place amid the protests and riots which broke out in response to the death of George Floyd, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, which is fighting for racial equality.