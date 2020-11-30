Utah Monolith Was Stolen By Truck And Replaced With 'Bye B****' Message, Guy Claims PA/rightnowrick/Instagram

A man who attempted to visit the mysterious Utah monolith on Friday evening claims it was stolen by a truck, and a message reading ‘Bye B*tch’ was left in its place.

Riccardo Marino said that as him and his partner arrived ‘at the closest point to hike’ to the monolith on Friday night, they passed by a truck ‘that was hauling a large object’.

This weekend, Utah’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that the monolith had disappeared, but as it was deemed private property, it would not be investigating where it had gone.

In a post on his Instagram, Marino said he believes he was witness to the monolith being stolen.

Watch his video here:

‘I thought for a second that it was the monolith but after driving 8 hours to get here we ignored it and convinced ourselves they were hauling off-road vehicles,’ he said.

‘Right before leaving the car we heard voices in the distance, they were coming from the trucks we had just passed. We didn’t acknowledge them and continued minding our own business.

Upon arriving at the location where the monolith should have been, Marino said ‘all that was left in its place was a message written in the dirt that said “bye bitch” with a fresh pee stain right next to it’.

‘Someone had just stolen the statue, and we were the first to arrive at the scene. We realised we must have been the first people to see it removed’ he said.

Marino added that he was sad that some ‘rando’s’ now possess the monolith instead of ‘our alien friends’.

He alleged that on their way back to their car, the couple discovered fresh tyre tracks that were ‘clearly left by someone not too long before us’.

He said:

When we got back to the car, we drove back the way we came from and noticed the trucks where the noise was coming from were all gone. We figured it was the rest of the posse of monolith thieves exiting later than the first truck. Transporting the monolith without a posse in the dark had to have been a group effort. Not to mention it was 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Officials first announced the finding of the monolith deep in the Red Rock desert on November 23. Soon after, its location was tracked down by keen explorers who began to visit the site.