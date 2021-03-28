unilad
Utah Passes Bill Making Biological Fathers Pay Half The Cost Of Pregnancy And Childbirth

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 28 Mar 2021 17:44
Utah Passes Bill Making Biological Fathers Pay Half The Cost Of Pregnancy

Utah has passed a bill which means that biological fathers will have to pay for half the upfront costs for pregnancy and childbirth.

The bill also means that biological fathers will not have to pay for abortions they did not consent to, unless the mother’s life is in danger, or the pregnancy occurred as a result of a rape.

Named HB113, the bill is designed to increase responsibility ‘for men in the bringing of life into the world.’

Utah Passes Bill Making Biological Fathers Pay Half The Cost Of PregnancyPixabay

The new law, which was signed in by governor Spencer Cox on Tuesday March 23, was introduced as being ‘pro-life’ in a bid to support mothers and encourage them to continue with their pregnancies, by giving them financial support, as per the Salt Lake Tribune.

In situations where it’s unclear whether a man is the biological father, the father will not have to pay any money towards the pregnancy and the birth until it is proven they are the biological parent. Once established, they would be required to pay 50% of the bills,

The bill was sponsored by Republican representative Brady Brammer and senator Daniel McCay, and was passed unanimously in a Senate. However, it was opposed by Democrats in the House, with politicians on both sides raising concerns about expectant mothers in abusive relationships.

Utah Passes Bill Making Biological Fathers Pay Half The Cost Of PregnancyPixabay

However, Brammer told those who raised concerns that the law would function in a similar way to how child support laws already work.

One those concerned was Democrat senator Luz Escamilla, who asked for clarification on payments from abusive partners. She later voted in favour of passing the bill, saying she was confident it would ‘not open any doors for anything that could put a survivor of domestic violence in any fear.’

To protect vulnerable mothers and keep them from having to contact potentially abusive partners, the child support will be collected by the Office of Recovery Services.

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: News, childbirth, pregnancy, Utah

