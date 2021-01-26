Vaccine Minister Reveals Uncle Died Last Week Of COVID In Emotional GMB Interview
Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that his uncle died last week after contracting coronavirus.
West Midlands-based MP Zahawi revealed the sad news during a segment about the rollout of the vaccination on Good Morning Britain, where he reassured viewers about the vaccine roll-out as well as the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Speaking with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Zahawi explained that his uncle had died before he was able to receive the vaccine.
Morgan had quizzed Zahawi about the high death rate in Britain, which has now exceeded 100,000 people, asking why measures hadn’t been taken ‘months and months ago’.
In response, Zahawi told Morgan that these ‘painful’ figures were ‘closer to home than you might think’, stating:
I lost my uncle to COVID last week. It is grim and horrible but our way out of this is the vaccination programme. It makes me angry but it makes me determined to make sure that we vaccinate the most vulnerable people out there.
Protect them as quickly as possible and then protect the whole nation. That is our way out of this and that is what we will ultimately do. I promise you, I will make sure that happens.
Extending his condolences, Morgan asked Zahawi whether his uncle had received a vaccine, and whether he had been entitled to one.
To this, Zahawi replied:
No, he was entitled to one but sadly he got COVID before he got the vaccine. But obviously you have to wait 28 days for someone to recover before you can vaccinate them and he didn’t make it.
Morgan described this news as ‘heartbreaking’, stating:
That shows I think, everybody, just how important it is. If you get that call to have that jab, get down there faster than a greyhound.
Before closing the interview, Morgan thanked Zahawi for sharing his personal story, remarking that it was a ‘powerful’ way to ‘remind people of the terrible cost of this virus’.
