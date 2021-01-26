unilad
Advert

Vaccine Minister Reveals Uncle Died Last Week Of COVID In Emotional GMB Interview

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Jan 2021 09:46
Vaccine Minister Reveals Uncle Died Last Week Of COVID In Emotional GMB InterviewVaccine Minister Reveals Uncle Died Last Week Of COVID In Emotional GMB InterviewITV

Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi has revealed that his uncle died last week after contracting coronavirus.

West Midlands-based MP Zahawi revealed the sad news during a segment about the rollout of the vaccination on Good Morning Britain, where he reassured viewers about the vaccine roll-out as well as the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Advert

Speaking with hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, Zahawi explained that his uncle had died before he was able to receive the vaccine.

Morgan had quizzed Zahawi about the high death rate in Britain, which has now exceeded 100,000 people, asking why measures hadn’t been taken ‘months and months ago’.

In response, Zahawi told Morgan that these ‘painful’ figures were ‘closer to home than you might think’, stating:

Advert

I lost my uncle to COVID last week. It is grim and horrible but our way out of this is the vaccination programme. It makes me angry but it makes me determined to make sure that we vaccinate the most vulnerable people out there.

Protect them as quickly as possible and then protect the whole nation. That is our way out of this and that is what we will ultimately do. I promise you, I will make sure that happens.

Covid vaccineCovid vaccinePA Images

Extending his condolences, Morgan asked Zahawi whether his uncle had received a vaccine, and whether he had been entitled to one.

To this, Zahawi replied:

Advert

No, he was entitled to one but sadly he got COVID before he got the vaccine. But obviously you have to wait 28 days for someone to recover before you can vaccinate them and he didn’t make it.

Morgan described this news as ‘heartbreaking’, stating:

That shows I think, everybody, just how important it is. If you get that call to have that jab, get down there faster than a greyhound.

Advert

Before closing the interview, Morgan thanked Zahawi for sharing his personal story, remarking that it was a ‘powerful’ way to ‘remind people of the terrible cost of this virus’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida
News

Donald Trump Opens Office Of The Former President In Florida

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter
News

Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Leaking Topless Photo Of Her Teen Daughter

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max
Film and TV

Harry Potter TV Series Reportedly In Development At HBO Max

People Are Just Now Discovering Woman Who Tattooed Her Cat
Animals

People Are Just Now Discovering Woman Who Tattooed Her Cat

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan

Credits

Good Morning Britain/Twitter

  1. Good Morning Britain/Twitter

    @GMB

 