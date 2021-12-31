Vaccine Scientist Banned From Twitter For Spreading Anti-Vaxx Content

Real America's Voice/Screengrab/Twitter

A US virologist has claimed that he has been banned from Twitter for spreading anti-vaccine content.

Dr. Robert Malone, who says that he helped invent mRNA vaccine technology, has 500,000 followers on the platform.

Advert 10

However, upon speaking out publicly about his views on mass coronavirus vaccination and sharing a video about the Pfizer vaccine and its alleged harmful effects, his account was suspended.

Dr. Malone claims to have been involved in the development of mRNA vaccine technology, and indeed co-authored a paper about it alongside Dr. Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman in the 1980s. However, he is not credited as its sole or main contributor, Metro reports.

On Twitter, Dr. Malone warned that, in his view, mass vaccination shouldn’t be taking place because there hasn’t been enough testing. His concerns centred particularly around the vaccination of children.

Advert 10

It remains unclear as to whether a human employee of Twitter actively banned Dr. Malone’s account, or if the action was automated.

After his account was banned, Dr. Malone took to other forms of social media to question his suspension, declaring that such an action meant his thoughts ‘must have been on the mark, so to speak’.

He stated:

Advert 10

It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries.

Following his ban, Dr. Malone has advertised his upcoming appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, in which he is set to continue his discussion of the vaccine.

All Covid-19 vaccinations used in the UK have not only been subject to clinical trials, but also approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, and are continuously closely monitored.

Advert 10

While Dr. Malone’s followers took to Twitter to call out the platform for alleged ‘censorship‘, the spread of misinformation online about the vaccines is being tackled by all social media platforms, from Twitter to Instagram too.

Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, described misinformation as ‘a very serious public health issue’.

Ahmed noted:

Advert 10

People have died, and more still are at greater risk of suffering from Covid, because they got their medical information from Facebook and other social media sites. These platforms are chronically polluted because anti-vaxxers have been allowed to dump toxic misinformation into people’s feeds on a daily basis for years with impunity.

He clarified that he thinks that those who haven’t been jabbed aren’t all ‘anti-vaxxers’ but ‘merely vaccine-hesitant, because they’ve been deliberately and cynically targeted with a steady campaign of half-truths, baseless conspiracy theories and outright lies’.