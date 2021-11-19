Vagina Museum Hails Trans Men On International Mens Day

@vaginamuseum/Twitter

The Vagina Museum has spotlighted trans men throughout history in celebration of International Mens Day.

The thread on Twitter included trans men from a 5th-century saint to a doctor in the 1900s, and it’s exactly the recognition these incredible men deserve.

The Vagina Museum‘s thread began with the museum disclaiming that there are ‘caveats in interpreting people from the past as trans’, which were discussed in a podcast episode called Trans Saints and Gay Vikings.

The thread then introduced the first figure: St Marinos the Monk.

As the thread continued, readers learned about the saint’s life:

He was recognised as a man among his fellow monks and in the surrounding area. An aristocratic woman accused him of impregnating her. Marinos didn’t refute this. Instead, he accepted his expulsion from the monastery.

Continuing to explain the events that followed, the Museum noted, ‘He went to live in the forest with the child, and befriended a deer to nurse it. In some versions of the story, the mother of the baby repented and said that Marinos was not the father. In others, it was only discovered he could not father a child after he had died.’

The next figure in the thread was Colonel Amelio Robles Ávila, a colonel during the Mexican Revolution.

Speaking of the colonel’s battle history, the Museum said:

A medical examination in 1948 revealed he had received six bullet wounds in his military career. Later in his life, Robles was decorated as a veteran of the Mexican Revolution, the Revolutionary Merit Award, and the Mexican Legion of Honour.

Military surgeon James Barry was the next historic figure:

The post continued, ‘Barry made great achievements in improving sanitary conditions for soldiers and underprivileged people. He also performed the first recorded C-section in Africa where both mother and baby survived.’

The post then proceeded to introduce Karl. M Baer, one of the first trans people to receive full legal recognition

Jazz musician Billy Tipton was the next to be mentioned:

The thread conclude with the introduction of Michael Dillon, an accomplished British doctor:

Comments have since been turned off from the post, because ‘some individuals simply cannot behave themselves’.

Still, this is one of the best history lessons we’ve had.

The museum’s thread ended with a quote from @queertyyr, who said, ‘Queer people and trans people have always existed and we will always exist’.