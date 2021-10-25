Vanessa Bryant Reveals Shocking Way She Found Out About Kobe’s Death As Lawsuit Continues

@Vanessabryant/Instagram/Alamy

Vanessa Bryant has revealed how she was informed about Kobe’s shocking death in a helicopter crash.

The basketball star died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others back in January 2020. The helicopter had been taking them to a tournament when it crashed in the hills of west Los Angeles.

Advert 10

During her deposition as part of her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for invasion of privacy and negligence, Bryant discussed the moment she discovered what had happened to her family.

Alamy

A county attorney asked Bryant when and how she was first informed of the crash. As reported by BBC News, she said a family assistant told her there’d been an accident, but five people had survived, and she believed her husband and daughter were among the survivors.

‘I was holding onto my phone, because obviously I was trying to call my husband back, and all these notifications started popping up on my phone, saying RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe. RIP Kobe,’ she said, according to court documents. ‘My life will never be the same without my husband and daughter.’

Advert 10

Bryant’s lawsuit concerns allegations that officers shared graphic photos of the crash site, including Kobe and Gianna’s remains and ‘gratuitous photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches’, despite asking Sheriff Alex Villanueva to ensure no photos were taken at the scene.

Alamy

‘If you can’t bring my husband and baby back, please make sure that no one takes photographs of them. Please secure the area,’ she recalled telling him, adding, ‘I need you to get on the phone right now and I need you to make sure you secure the area.’

‘I don’t think it’s fair that I’m here today having to fight for accountability. Because no one should ever have to endure this type of pain and fear of their family members. The pictures getting released, this is not okay,’ Bryant also said.

Advert 10