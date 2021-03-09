Vanessa Bryant Wins Right To Obtain Names Of Cops Who Took Photos Of Kobe Crash
Vanessa Bryant has won the right to obtain the names of police officers who took and shared photographs of the helicopter crash that left her husband and teenage daughter dead.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and budding basketball star Gianna had been on their way to a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in the Californian city of Calabasas. All nine people on board lost their lives.
It later emerged that as many as eight Los Angeles County sheriff deputies had taken and privately shared graphic photographs from the crash scene. They were later ordered to delete the photos, but Bryant felt the department’s response had not been adequate.
As per a lawsuit filed by Bryant, which has been obtained by the Los Angeles Times:
Rather than formally investigate the allegations to identify the extent of dissemination and contain the spread of the photos, Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos.
Mrs. Bryant was distressed to learn that the Department did not initiate a formal investigation until after the L.A. Times broke the story on or about February 28, and that the Department had taken few if any steps to contain the spread of the photos.
As reported by CNN, court documents show that attorneys for both the LASD and Los Angeles County wanted to keep the names and ranks of the cops sealed, with the argument that ‘hackers may attempt to seek out and gain access to the individual deputies’ devices to locate any photographs and publish them’.
However, in a ruling handed down on Monday, March 8, US District Judge John F. Walter stated that this reasoning is in fact ‘totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist’.
Last month, Bryant called upon the Sheriff’s Department to release the names of those who shared the pictures, stating that they need to be held accountable.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Bryant wrote:
The Sheriff’s Department wants to redact the names of the deputies that took and/or shared photos of my husband, daughter and other victims.
Anyone else facing allegations would be unprotected, named and released to the public. […] These specific deputies need to be held accountable for their actions just like everyone else.
Walter’s ruling allows Bryant’s legal team to name the accused cops in the lawsuit, which had previously been blacked out, and to include information from an internal affairs investigation.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Now