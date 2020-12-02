Vaping Increases Risk Of Lung Disease By More Than 40% PA Images

Vaping could increase your chances of developing lung disease by more than 40%, a new study suggests.

Researchers at Boston University said their findings – that the use of e-cigarettes could increase the chances of developing respiratory problems – add important evidence to the risks associated with e-cigarettes.

In recent years, e-cigarettes have soared in popularity, with companies like Juul advertising them as a safer alternative to smoking traditional tobacco, but research into these claims is slim.

The new study, which surveyed 21, 618 participants, found an increased risk of respiratory disease among both former and current e-cigarette users.

The Truth Behind The US 'Vaping Deaths' PA Images

Of those studied, more than 5,000 (11.6%) were former e-cigarette users, and 5.2% (2,329) were current users.

Former vapers who did not smoke cigarettes had a 21% higher risk of developed respiratory disease, while those who still vape had a 43% higher risk.

In particular, the study found higher rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and asthma among those adults who vape.

Vapers are 33% more at risk of developing chronic bronchitis, 69% more at risk for emphysema, and 57% more likely to develop COPD.

Vaping Pexels

Asthma risks were also about 31% higher among vapers than non-vapes.

The study noted, however, that COPD typically develops in mid- to later-life, and so the ‘potentially distinctive role of e-cigarettes’ on this specific condition ‘needs to be clarified in future investigations’.

Andrew Stokes, an assistant professor in the Department of Global Health at Boston University, said the study provides some of the ‘very first longitudinal evidence on the harms associated with e-cigarette products’.

He said in a statement:

In recent years we have seen dramatic increase in e-cigarette use among youth and young adults which threatens to reverse decades of hard-fought gains. This new evidence also suggests that we may see an increase in respiratory disease as youth and young adults age into midlife, including asthma, COPD, and other respiratory conditions.

boy nearly died from vaping Family Handout/PA Images

Last year, there were multiple reports of young people falling dangerously ill as a result of using vapes.

In November 2019, it was revealed that teenager Ewan Fisher had almost died after suffering serious serious respiratory failure, which doctors linked to vaping.

Fisher had recently turned to vaping in an attempt to quit smoking cigarettes, but within a few months he developed a ‘choking cough’ and found he was struggling to breathe.

The teenager ended up in intensive care, with doctors having to connect him to an artificial lung to keep him alive after his own lungs failed and he couldn’t breathe on his own.