Vatican Asks Instagram For Explanation After Pope's Account Liked Model's Picture nataagataa/Instagram/PA Images

The Vatican is said to have gotten in touch with Instagram, to get to the bottom of why Pope Francis’ official account liked a picture of a Brazilian model in a skimpy school girl outfit.

Obviously, it’s unlikely that that the 83-year-old pope runs the Instagram account himself, but since the cheeky like was spotted by eagle-eyed followers of Natalia Garabotto, it has been causing quite a stir online.

Unsurprisingly, the model has been making the most of the unexpected publicity, with her management, COY Co, claiming it had ‘received the pope’s official blessing’.

Pope francis PA Images

Garabotto herself also joked that, ‘at least I’m going to heaven,’ adding, ‘my mum may hate my ass pics but the pop be double-tapping,’ as per Barstool Sports.

The Catholic News Agency has since revealed that the Vatican is now undergoing an investigation to discover how the picture came to receive that cheeky like.

‘We can exclude that the like came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations,’ a spokesperson from the Vatican told The Guardian.

It’s unsurprising that the unusual social media engagement was picked up so quickly, given that Pope Francis boasts 7.4 million followers, while Garabotto has an impressive 2.4 million-strong following on the picture sharing app.

nataagataa/Instagram

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the pope has more than twice as many followers, with his follow count currently sitting at 18.8 million. In 2017, he was even rated as the most popular world leader on Twitter, however, his team has always made it quite clear that it’s not actually him sitting behind the keyboard.

‘The pope is not like Donald Trump, he’s not sitting around using his phone or computer to tweet all day long,’ Robert Mickens, editor of the English version of Catholic publication La Croix, said.

‘He does, for example, approve the tweets – but not the likes – and on very rare occasions he has said he would like to tweet something because of a developing situation or emergency. So, he would have nothing to do with this – it’s the communications department, and how this happens, who know?’

Pope Francis PA Images

It’s unclear what kind of information the Vatican is expecting to receive from Instagram, as far as getting to the bottom of how the unfortunate mishap could have come about.

Anyway, it seems as though the pope has really boosted his Instagram following throughout the whole debacle, so, every cloud has a silver lining, and all that.