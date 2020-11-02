Vatican Says Church Does Not Support Same-Sex Civil Unions PixabayPA Images

The Vatican has said the Catholic church does not support same-sex civil unions despite previous quotes from Pope Francis indicating otherwise.

Francis made headlines last month following the release of the documentary Francesco, in which he said that ‘homosexual people have the right to be in a family.’

He described gay people as ‘children of God’ and said the church has to have a ‘civil union law’ to allow same-sex couples to be ‘legally covered.’

The Vatican now appears to have backtracked from the Pope’s comment as it attempted to clarify the quotes in question, saying they were taken out of context and did not signal a change in Church doctrine on homosexuals or support for same-sex marriage.

According to Reuters, Francis’ comments were explained last week in a note sent by the Vatican’s Secretariat of State, which stated that two separate quotes from Francis, made in response to two separate questions, were spliced to appear as one.

The documentary apparently deleted context and questions to create the widely quoted comment.

The note explained that the first quote taken from the pope came when he was referring to the right of homosexuals to be accepted by their own families as children and siblings.

It further said that the documentary cut comments in which Francis expressed opposition to opposed homosexual marriage, and when he made clear he was referring to civil union laws rather than Catholic doctrine regarding the nature of marriage as a union.

One particular phrase said to have been cut involved Francis saying it is an ‘incongruence to speak of homosexual marriage.’

The note added:

It is clear that Pope Francis was referring to certain state provisions and certainly not the doctrine of the Church, which he has reaffirmed numerous times over the years.

The director of Francesco, Russian-born American citizen Evgeny Afineevsky, refused to discuss the film’s editing process following its release on October 21.

The note was sent to the Vatican’s ambassadors, who passed it on to bishops. It was reported on by papal biographer Austen Ivereigh before being confirmed by a Vatican source today, November 2.