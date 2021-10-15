Vegans Troll Salt Bae And His Extortionate Prices In Hilarious Stunt
A vegan food company has spotted a golden opportunity to promote a plant-based diet while having some fun at the same time, by setting up a guerrilla food truck outside Salt Bae’s new London restaurant.
Nusr-Et has been taking a pummeling on social media in recent weeks as people struggle to get their heads around the high prices and confusingly basic menu options.
Now, vegan company THIS has decided to get in on the action, by handing out free vegan rolls to passers-by in the upmarket Knightsbridge area.
Adorned with slogans including ‘you don’t need to win Squid Game to eat this,’ the guerrilla truck offered visitors cheekily named ‘gold baecon baps’ containing THIS’s meat-free alternative product, with a press release claiming they were even catering for ‘financially bruised and hungry diners’ left disappointed with their Salt Bae experience.
Explaining the reason behind the hilarious marketing stunt, THIS co-founder Andy Shovel said:
We felt sorry for all these people turning up for a nice meal and then being whacked with a massive bill. You shouldn’t haven’t to sell your kidney or left b*****k to have delicious food.
Hopefully our baecon rolls helped a few people out and we’ve managed to show plant-based can be just as meaty.
Although a vegan bacon bap isn’t quite on the same level as a £630 Tomahawk steak, with more and more Brits electing to shift to a plant-based diet in recent years, maybe THIS is the future.
