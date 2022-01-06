‘Very Rare’ Human Case Of Bird Flu Detected In The UK

Alamy

A rare case of bird flu transmitted from bird-to-human has been discovered in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed that a case of the bird flu, known as the Aviana Influenza, has been uncovered in the South West of England.

It has only previously occurred in humans a few times in the UK, with the risk of contracting it having been described as ‘low’.

The case was uncovered by ‘routine monitoring’ carried out by UKHSA.

According to the UKHSA, the person acquired the infection from ‘very close, regular contact, with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time,’ The Independent reports.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK”s chief veterinary officer, reassured that the human case of avian influenza is ‘a very rare event’ and ‘very specific to the circumstances on this premises’ despite being ‘highly contagious’ in birds.

She said:

We took swift action to limit the spread of the disease at the site in question, all infected birds have been humanely culled, and cleansing and disinfection of the premises is underway. This is a reminder that stringent cleanliness when keeping animals is important.

Middlemiss advised that those who keep birds should implement ‘scrupulous biosecurity measures’ as the country has been seeing ‘a growing number of cases in birds on both common farms and in backyard flocks across the country’.

While England has recently been hit with its biggest ever outbreak of the H5N1 strain of bird flu, which has led to over one million birds having to be culled, experts have been unable to confirm if the individual in the South West of England has been affected by that specific strain too.

Chief scientific officer of the UKHSA, Professor Isabel Oliver, explained that the risk of the general public contracting avian flu is ‘very low’ and that ‘currently there is no evidence that this strain detected in the UK can spread from person to person’.

However, she noted that ‘some strains do have the potential to spread to humans and that’s why we have robust systems in place to detect these early and take action’.

Moreover, she explained that the UKHSA ‘know that viruses evolve over time’ and that subsequently the situation would be monitored ‘closely’.

The individual is reported as not having infected anyone else, after all of their close contacts were traced.

Furthermore, they are ‘currently well and self-isolating,’ according to officials.

Oliver concluded: ‘We have followed up all of this individual’s contacts and have not identified any onward spread. It remains critical that people do not touch sick or dead birds, and that they follow the Defra advice about reporting’.

Despite the warning, members of the public are reassured by professor in infectious disease modelling at the University of Warwick, Professor Mike Tildesley that the strain of bird flu should not be considered ‘a significant public health risk’.

Moreover, virologist Professor Ian Jones confirmed that there is ‘no need for public alarm’.