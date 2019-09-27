Veteran Mail Courier Shot While On Her Delivery Route

Family Handout/St John Ame Morrisville/Facebook

An investigation has been launched into the death of a postal worker who was allegedly shot while on her delivery route after more than two decades on the job.

Police are appealing to the public for information after 64-year-old Irene Pressley was found dead on Monday afternoon (September 23) in Andrews, South Carolina.

The 64-year-old had worked as a rural carrier for the US Postal Service for nearly 22 years and Jessica Adams, public information officer for the US Postal Inspector, said Pressley ‘was on route’ when the incident occurred, ABC News report.

Pixabay

A press release from issued by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, cited by King Street News, says deputies responded to a call at an unknown address on Morrisville Road where they discovered a black vehicle and Pressley unresponsive. EMS arrived and attempted to render aid but they were reportedly unsuccessful.

The Williamsburg County Coroner told the Associated Press her death appears to have been a homicide. An autopsy is being conducted to determine an official cause of death.

Many of you contacted me yesterday about Mrs. Irene Pressley. She was the mail carrier in Andrews. Someone shot and… Posted by Ann McGill – Live 5 News on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The Charlotte division of the US Postal Inspection Service released a statement about the worker’s death, which read:

Currently the US Postal Inspection Service takes the security and well-being of postal service employees very seriously. Postal Inspectors, along with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are investigating the recent homicide of USPS Rural carrier Irene Pressley.

The St. John AME Church family is sadden to announce the passing of Sister Irene G. Pressley. Mrs. Pressley was a… Posted by St John Ame Morrisville on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The St. John Morrisville Church shared a tribute to Pressley on Facebook, writing:

The St. John AME Church family is sadden to announce the passing of Sister Irene G. Pressley. Mrs. Pressley was a faithful servant, who served and ministered for countless years. She served on many departments, to include being the President of the Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) for many years. Please keep the family, friends, coworkers and church family of Mrs. Pressley in your thoughts and prayers.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has not announced a suspect or a motive but they have released a ‘wanted’ notice requesting anyone with information regarding ‘the homicide [of] a letter carrier’ to come forward.

The Williamsburg Co Sheriffs Office and the United States Postal Service is asking for any information regarding the homicide of a Postal Employee. Posted by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects, though they have not stated the reward amount.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and quote ‘Law Enforcement’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to [email protected]