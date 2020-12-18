Vice President Mike Pence Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live On TV

ABC

United States Vice President Mike Pence has been given the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine live on TV.

The Republican has now become the most powerful person in the world to be given the vaccine.

Pence was joined by wife Karen and US Surgeon General Jerome Adams in the White House as they all received the jab.

Check it out here:

‘I didn’t feel a thing. Karen and I were more than happy to step out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine that we have produced for the American people,’ Pence said, after receiving the jab.

He went on to describe the vaccination as a ‘medical miracle’, adding that he and Karen had decided to get their jab so publicly in a bid to ‘build confidence’ in its effectiveness.

It comes after President-elect Joe Biden and a number of former US presidents all said they’d be happy to get the vaccine on TV in a bid to make the American public feel more comfortable in receiving it for themselves.

‘People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the president and vice president do,’ Biden told CNN earlier this month.

Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all agreed to get the vaccine on TV after poll results revealed that just 58% of Americans would be willing to receive the jab.