Vice Principal Filmed Throwing Beer At People During Wife’s Transphobic Rant

Peach CC/Facebook

A New Jersey vice principal threw beer on people filming his wife’s rant about a transgender woman in the restroom.

Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, has been forced to apologise after footage emerged of his reckless conduct outside a restaurant in Galloway Township.

Advert 10

His spouse Lisa had been complaining about ‘a man p*ssing in the women’s bathroom’ to a staff member and table of patrons, all while one filmed, before Michael threw the beer.

Peach CC/Facebook

In an email to AP News, Michael expressed regret over his actions on the day and issued an apology to the person he threw the beer over.

He wrote: ‘I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate. I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologise to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn’t done so. I apologise to anyone I offended.’

Advert 10

In the video uploaded to Facebook by Peach CC, Lisa can be heard saying: ‘A man just went into the women’s bathroom, and it’s not right. It’s not right. It’s not right. It’s not right. She’s a man. In my bathroom.’

Peach CC/Facebook

After the staff member leaves to get her manager, Lisa’s rant continues to the people sitting at the table, with one woman saying: ‘Please take your hate elsewhere.’

Michael then walks up and throws his beer over one of them, saying: ‘Here you go, pal. There you go.’ He then tries to goad them into coming out of the restaurant, to no avail.

Advert 10

In an interview with breakingac.com, as per AP News, Lisa said ‘This all began because somebody was in a bathroom that they shouldn’t have been in.’ However, there are laws in New Jersey that prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, and permits people to use public bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The Neptune School District said in a statement: ‘This event is troubling as its perception potentially threatens the social-emotional well-being and climate of belonging that our Neptune School District community represents. The actions shown in the video do not reflect our district’s commitment to inclusivity, cooperation, respect, and non-violence.’

It added: ‘The Board of Education and Superintendent will respond to this incident in a manner that is appropriate and relative to the seriousness of the situation and that takes into consideration the impact this incident has had on the reputation of our wonderful district.’

Advert 10